Il ghiaccio marino artico ha raggiunto l’estensione minima per il 2021. È il dodicesimo minimo storico dal 1978

ICYMI, #Arctic sea ice likely hit its minimum extent for the year on September 16 at 4.72 MM sq km (1.82 MM sq mi). This year's minimum is ranked 12th lowest in the satellite record. Learn more: https://t.co/nS5v9r4wh0. pic.twitter.com/ymztNiALSC

— National Snow and Ice Data Center (@NSIDC) September 23, 2021