Grave sversamento dal gasdotto Trans Mountain: 190mila litri di petrolio nella falda acquifera delle terre indigene

Stop TMX: Devastating Trans Mountain Pipeline Spill Reinforces Urgency to Halt Further Expansion: “Trans Mountain put in the existing line without the consent of impacted First Nations and we have said no countless times to the proposed expansion." https://t.co/puH08MFqzl pic.twitter.com/mU1oh66wUL

— UBCIC (@UBCIC) June 14, 2020