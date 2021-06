G7: contro la crisi climatica dimezzare le emissioni entro il 2030

En route to @COP26!@G7 partners are signing off on a landmark joint commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 (latest) & keeping a 1.5°C temperature rise within reach.

We will do everything we can to stick to 1.5 pic.twitter.com/jExPg2WLhQ

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 13, 2021