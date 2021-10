Marea nera in California: fuoriusciti 500mila litri di petrolio. Chiazza di 30 km quadrati

Significant ecological impacts in HB.

o Oil has washed up now onto the HB beachfront.

· We’ve started to find dead birds & fish washing up on the shore.

o @Calwild has a hotline for wildlife impacted from the oil. Oiled Wildlife Care Network at (877) 823-6926. pic.twitter.com/rtgExxTXZj

— Supervisor Katrina Foley (@SupervisorFoley) October 3, 2021