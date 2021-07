È allarme per la più grande fioritura di alghe della storia, la vita marina è in serio pericolo

Waves crash on the shore near green algae off the coast of Qingdao in Shandong province, China. The port city has deployed thousands of boats and powered scoops to deal with a massive algae bloom that is threatening sea life, tourism and water transport

Credit: Chinatopix via AP pic.twitter.com/wzH6mr9w8Z

— Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) July 8, 2021