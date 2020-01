Eruzione del vulcano Taal nelle Filippine: evacuate 13mila persone, molti rifiutano di abbandonare le proprie case e i propri animali

Hey guys. NOT X1 RELATED but Please give us a little of your time. Lets pray for our safety. TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION in Tagaytay 😭🙏 it's so bad. 😭

Credit to the owner of this pictures#TaalVolcanoEruption #TaalVolcano #Taal pic.twitter.com/tWjaBAU4mU

— Han Seungwoo Philippines 🇵🇭 (@hanseungwooph_) January 12, 2020