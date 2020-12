Eroi ambientali 2020: tra i sei vincitori anche l’attivista Paul Sein Twa, ideatore del Parco della pace di Saluen

Karen indigenous rights defender receives Goldman environmental prize

December 1, 2020

We are proud to celebrate the awarding of the 2020 Goldman Environmental Prize to Saw Paul Sein Twa, Kaw K’sa of the Salween Peace Park and founding member of KESAN. pic.twitter.com/R50Mmq9kfZ

— KESAN (@KESAN_KAREN) December 2, 2020