Vittoria! Equinor ferma le trivelle nella Grande Baia Australiana: salve balene ed ecosistema marino

Whales are vital in the combating the effects of climate change. Putting one of the most significant great whale nurseries on Earth at risk makes no sense what so ever. Please Equinor, follow the responsible lead of BP, Chevron and now Karoon and withdraw your oil drilling proposal for the Great Australian Bight whale nursery. The people of Australia have said NO! #fightforthebight #greataustralianbightalliance #whale #whales #climatecrisis #climatechange #climateemergency 📷 @dtoddc from #upsplash