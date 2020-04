In piena emergenza coronavirus, la Thailandia sta combattendo anche contro incendi boschivi senza precedenti

View this post on Instagram

My account isn’t that big but I want to do something for my own country and for Northern Thais. Since only a few people talking about this in Thailand. No mass media report here. Right now the people from northern Thailand (Chiang Mai) is facing the Forest Fire. It started last March 25, and until now the fire can’t be totally extinguish. Some local officers are dead. The government and Thai mass media are still ignore it because all those powerful people don’t want international people know the news or something and idk why 😑 . #savechiangmai #chiangmai #saveworld #savelifes #savelife #forest #forestfire