Sudafrica: l’onda di plastica che si infrange sulla costa è il simbolo del nostro tempo

Our biggest challenge we face in our fight against plastic pollution, is facing the giants of industry, who seem to have a louder voice than conservation entities about single use plastic legislation and infrastructure… Recycling IS NOT the long term solution and more effort needs to be put into redesigning packaging and textiles. What can you do? Make a noise on social media. Make a noise to managers in your workplace. Make a noise to your families at home. This is our problem now and we need more voices 📣 🗣🌀🌊Partners:ParleyTufbagAstore Keymak Fine Metals Wildlands

