Disastro ambientale nel Mediterraneo: tonnellate di petrolio fuoriuscito da una centrale elettrica stanno raggiungendo le coste di Cipro

The Baniyas power plant oil spill: recent sat images from @Maxar show the oil pooling around a set of oil storage tanks at the Baniyas power plant and spilling into the Mediterranean. Cyprus is preparing as 20,000 tonnes of oil are approaching its shores pic.twitter.com/IfNIP8ooqd

