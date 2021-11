Copernicus: ottobre 2021 è il terzo ottobre più caldo mai registrato a livello globale

📢October #temperature highlights from the #CopernicusClimate Change Service #C3S:

🌡️ Globally, it was the third warmest October

🌡️ European temperatures were most above average in the north and most below average in the southeast

More detail➡️ https://t.co/thg3lGJJuV pic.twitter.com/g8PNYczm1g

— Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) November 8, 2021