Apre la COP25 a Madrid e l’ONU avverte che non c’è più tempo da perdere per dare risposte alla crisi ambientale

.@UN Chief @antonioguterres at #COP25: "Today, we need to reduce emissions by 7.6 % each year. So, it is imperative that governments not only honour their national contributions under the #ParisAgreement, they need to substantially increase their ambition." #TimeForAction pic.twitter.com/rTEbinZRo4

— UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) December 2, 2019