Ottobre 2020 è stato il terzo più caldo della storia

📢October #temperature highlights from #Copernicus #C3S:



🌡️ In Europe, it was the warmest October in our records.

🌡️ Globally, it was the third warmest October. The 6 warmest Octobers have all occurred in the last 6 years.



More➡️https://t.co/WV1YvACkez pic.twitter.com/cMmwZ3BVkF

— Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) November 5, 2020