Il ciclone Yasa devasta le Isole Fiji: 4 morti e 23mila sfollati

#Fiji and other #Pacific island-nations have long warned of the existential threat of #climatechange.

That message is more urgent than ever, in the devastating wake of Tropical Cyclone #Yasa.

The @UN family, including @UNFPAPacific, are supporting the humanitarian response. pic.twitter.com/ALg2vWUzdw

— UNFPAasia (@UNFPAasia) December 18, 2020