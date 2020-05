Arriva il devastante super ciclone Amphan, in piena emergenza coronavirus. Evacuate 2 milioni di persone in India e Bangaldesh

#Amphan #cyclone is upgraded to Super Cyclone at 270kph.

According to experts it is now strongest cyclone ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal, passing the 1999 Odisha cyclone.

Tomorrow it will hit near #Sunderbans & effect large area. Stay inside, take precautions. pic.twitter.com/VgEGrYUx9b

— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 19, 2020