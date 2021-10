Maxi marea nera in California, strage di pesci e uccelli: disastro ambientale devastante e incalcolabile

The massive #OilSpill is killing wildlife & threatening protected wetlands.

We need to end our dependence on fossil fuels & end all subsidies for big oil.

If we continue to let Republicans have it their way the ocean will be filled with oil & we’ll all die from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/lnuy1gmfLS

— Julie Solis for California State Assembly (@Solis4Ca) October 4, 2021