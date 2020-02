Caldo record in Antartide: +18,3 gradi, la temperatura più alta mai registrata

The Argentine research base Esperanza, on the northern tip of #Antarctic Peninsula, saw a new record temperature of 18.3°C today (old one 17.5°C on 24 March 2015), per @SMN_Argentina.

Details of previous record at https://t.co/19Un83mmHn

