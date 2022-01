Caldo record: quasi 20° in Alaska, è la temperatura più alta mai registrata in inverno

December was a wild, wacky and impactful #winter month weather-wise over much of Alaska. From unusual cold to unprecedented warmth, excessive snowfall to record dry. Plus severe blizzards, crippling freezing rain and damaging winds. #akwx #Arctic #akclimatehighlights @IARC_Alaska pic.twitter.com/Vz5ydMNVn7

— Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) January 1, 2022