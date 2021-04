Summit sul clima: attivisti scaricano montagne di sterco davanti alla Casa Bianca

We have another president who can’t understand science. Biden’s 2030 emissions target is way below what the science says we need to avoid 1.5C and catastrophic climate change.

2030 is just another “not in my term of office” scam. @POTUS: end #Line3 or #DAPL if you’re serious pic.twitter.com/yGJAQly4e8

— Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) April 23, 2021