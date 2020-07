Gigantesco albero di 400 anni salvato dagli abitanti di un villaggio indiano: volevano abbatterlo per costruire un’autostrada

The 400 year old banyan tree in Sangli district that we saved with a letter to @NHAI_Official . One can see the highway close to the tree. That, now will be realigned to save the tree. The tree is a keeper of legends, folklore and memories of many who played there as children. pic.twitter.com/e8AcIhZm8h

