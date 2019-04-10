La surfista non riesce a nuotare perché intrappolata nella plastica

Le immagini sconvolgenti della surfista che cerca di nuotare circondata dalla plastica
Cannucce, bottiglie di plastica e di vetro e ancora, sacchetti e perfino rasoi. A Bali, in Indonesia, il mare si è trasformato in una vera e propria discarica. Il video girato dalla surfista Rebecca Gillmore che nuota in un mare di plastica, ha fatto il giro del mondo.
L’inquinamento marino ha raggiunto livelli altissimi: è ormai emergenza ambientale e la catastrofica previsione degli scienziati che entro il 2050 in mare ci sarà più plastica che pesci, non è poi così surreale.
A dimostrarlo ci sono immagini che vengono da tutto il mondo.
Ci sono microplastiche perfino nei luoghi che un tempo erano incontaminati come l’Artico e solo qualche giorno fa, abbiamo parlato di flaconi di detersivi vecchi di oltre quarant’anni, ritrovati quasi intatti in mare.
Adesso da Bali, arrivano immagini altrettanto allarmanti. La surfista e attivista ambientale inglese Rebecca Gillmore sul suo profilo Instagram ci mostra un oceano di plastica.
“La peggiore sessione di surf della mia vita. C’era plastica ovunque e perfino una bottiglia di vetro. Ma perché lo fate?”, scrive la surfista sul proprio profilo.
Gillmore ha parlato di un mare trasformato in una zuppa di plastica e ha poi raccolto parte di ciò che la circondava mentre cercava di nuotare e fare surf. Buste, rasoi, bicchieri, cannucce, bottiglie e tanti altri rifiuti, tutti rinvenuti poco a largo dell’isola di Bali.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
OUR OCEANS ARE CHOKING! . Part one of the ocean smog 💔🌊 More plastic in the line up! How could possibly pick any of this up, it's all over...... "WHY ARE YOU THROWING IT BACK IN?" Let me ask you, what you would of done? It was never my intention to film videos about plastic floating in the ocean. I'm heartbroken, angry, upset, mortified at us humans that this is what we have become. . The world needs to see this, SHARE 💙
"E' stata una sensazione molto brutta, un posto così bello distrutto con così tanta leggerezza dall'uomo", scrive ancora.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Unfortunately most beaches are affected by plastic pollution....But at what point does this problem go 'away'......out of site out of mind? Maybe when it breaks down into microscopic pieces? Can we all just take a break from life for a second and look at what's actually our greatest asset...the earth 🌍💚 Let's stop all our excuses and make changes.. In fact demand change.. for the sake of our big blue. 💔🌊
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Just trying to surf here guys...Never before have I actually witnessed so much plastic in the ocean. 💔 With every stroke I took, plastic plastic plastic. . PLEASE SHARE OCEAN FRIENDS!
I rifiuti distruggono l’ecosistema marino e uccidono pesci, tartarughe e uccelli che spesso scambiando la plastica per cibo, rimangono soffocati. Per questo Rebecca Gillmore ha deciso di condividere queste immagini, cosicché l’opinione pubblica si possa finalmente rendere conto che bisogna intervenire subito.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Part two of the ocean smog. . EVERYWHERE 💔......ughhhhh, how could I possibly collect all this? I went out surfing, and this is my experience, I only have one pair of hands and it just keeps rolling in. . Out of a 4 part video, the plastic was everywhere, all the time. It just kept coming and coming! It got seriously worse and totally out of my control. . WHY AM I THROWING IT BACK IN? Because where do I start? Can i just point out my frustrations, my soul being to be out there surfing not being out there to experience THIS. The sheer amount was out of my control to just collect, with only one pair of hands out there I could not even begin to simply pick it up. Our actions start on land! Please share share share! 🌊💙
Dall’altro lato, ogni giorno ognuno di noi può fare delle scelte più responsabili, iniziando a eliminare la plastica laddove è possibile e differenziando sempre i rifiuti.
Dominella Trunfio
