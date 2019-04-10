La surfista non riesce a nuotare perché intrappolata nella plastica

Le immagini sconvolgenti della surfista che cerca di nuotare circondata dalla plastica

Cannucce, bottiglie di plastica e di vetro e ancora, sacchetti e perfino rasoi. A Bali, in Indonesia, il mare si è trasformato in una vera e propria discarica. Il video girato dalla surfista Rebecca Gillmore che nuota in un mare di plastica, ha fatto il giro del mondo.

L’inquinamento marino ha raggiunto livelli altissimi: è ormai emergenza ambientale e la catastrofica previsione degli scienziati che entro il 2050 in mare ci sarà più plastica che pesci, non è poi così surreale.

A dimostrarlo ci sono immagini che vengono da tutto il mondo.

Ci sono microplastiche perfino nei luoghi che un tempo erano incontaminati come l’Artico e solo qualche giorno fa, abbiamo parlato di flaconi di detersivi vecchi di oltre quarant’anni, ritrovati quasi intatti in mare.

Adesso da Bali, arrivano immagini altrettanto allarmanti. La surfista e attivista ambientale inglese Rebecca Gillmore sul suo profilo Instagram ci mostra un oceano di plastica.

“La peggiore sessione di surf della mia vita. C’era plastica ovunque e perfino una bottiglia di vetro. Ma perché lo fate?”, scrive la surfista sul proprio profilo.

Gillmore ha parlato di un mare trasformato in una zuppa di plastica e ha poi raccolto parte di ciò che la circondava mentre cercava di nuotare e fare surf. Buste, rasoi, bicchieri, cannucce, bottiglie e tanti altri rifiuti, tutti rinvenuti poco a largo dell’isola di Bali.

"E' stata una sensazione molto brutta, un posto così bello distrutto con così tanta leggerezza dall'uomo", scrive ancora.

I rifiuti distruggono l’ecosistema marino e uccidono pesci, tartarughe e uccelli che spesso scambiando la plastica per cibo, rimangono soffocati. Per questo Rebecca Gillmore ha deciso di condividere queste immagini, cosicché l’opinione pubblica si possa finalmente rendere conto che bisogna intervenire subito.

Dall’altro lato, ogni giorno ognuno di noi può fare delle scelte più responsabili, iniziando a eliminare la plastica laddove è possibile e differenziando sempre i rifiuti.

Dominella Trunfio