Hong Kong, un incendio al World Trade Center lascia più di 100 persone intrappolate sul tetto

Firefighters received reports about the blaze at the World Trade Center around 12 pm, according to Commercial Radio. The fire, which was raised to the no. 3 alarm by 1 pm, is believed to have broken out on the building's first floor where renovations are going on. pic.twitter.com/NWqNNM6ZRd

— Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) December 15, 2021