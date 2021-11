Esplode una miniera di carbone in Russia: 52 morti

Three rescuers working at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Kemerovo region found dead; they were trying to get to 38 miners trapped at 250m deep. There is still a tiny hope the miners could have found a pocket of air, with residents praying for a miracle to bring the men out alive pic.twitter.com/4FiBFZ2i1I

