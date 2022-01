Sudorazione notturna: il nuovo sintomo della variante Omicron segnalato dai pazienti

I love how now the new Omicron symptom is night sweats. What can cause night sweats, let's count the ways:

The Flu

Menopause

Anxiety

Panic Disorder

A fever from any number of diseases

A heart attack

The fear born continues!

— Eve ❄️⛄🧊🌨️❄️🤍 (@bohun63) January 1, 2022