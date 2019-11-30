Laura De Rosa
Consumare
30 Novembre 2019

Picture This Clothing, il negozio di abiti che consente di indossare i disegni dei bambini

abiti con disegni

E se fossero i bambini a creare i propri abiti? Di sicuro non sarebbero noiosi e nemmeno cupi! Lo dimostra Picture This Clothing, negozio che permette di personalizzare gli abiti utilizzando i disegni dei più piccoli, che in quanto ad immaginazione battono tutti.

Capi personalizzati fin nei minimi dettagli che si “costruiscono” online scaricando dal sito del negozio i template preferiti di abiti a scelta, indicando anche la taglia, personalizzandoli con i propri disegni, fotografandoli e caricandoli nell’apposito spazio.

Si possono creare abiti, t-shirt o cappelli e il disegno riprodotto sulla stoffa non subisce modifiche. Dopodiché le creazioni realizzate vengono postate su Instagram e condivise da moltissimi utenti.

Ma non solo abiti per bambini, il negozio propone anche vestiti per adulti personalizzati con i disegni dei propri piccoli e persino modelli per le bambole.

Com’è iniziato tutto? Da un’idea di Jaimee Newberry, mamma americana di due bambini che aveva realizzato un abito per la figlia utilizzando un suo disegno. Il vestito è piaciuto moltissimo alle amiche della bambina e così Jaimee ne ha realizzati altri fino ad arrivare ad aprire un’attività incentrata proprio su questo. Un’idea davvero geniale e creativa!

Photo Credit: Instagram

Avatar
Laura De Rosa
Laureata in Scienze dei Beni Culturali, redattrice web dal 2008 e illustratrice dal 2018, ha pubblicato per Giochidimagia Editore "Il sogno attraverso il tempo". Con SpiceLapis ha realizzato "Memento Mori, guida illustrata ai cimiteri più bizzarri del mondo".
