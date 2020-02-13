La modella con distrofia muscolare che ha “illuminato” la New York Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram

It was about 10 years ago where at the time I was interning for various fashion brands and companies. I remember the exact day that I was finally invited to a fashion show year 2012. ⁣ ⁣ The excitement in my mind nearly exploded. I remember planning my outfit for the day, sleeping early to make sure I was not late and talking to my friends about how I couldn’t believe that I was going to my first show! I couldn’t contain myself and wore the most elegant outfit I had.⁣ ⁣ The line at the venue was around the block, I was so scared that the room would not have enough space for me. But thankfully, I knew a few people from school who were working at the door and took me to my seat. I can’t even begin to explain to you the energy in that room. Everyone was waiting with anticipation, photographers were taking photos of everyone attending, and my adrenaline was at its highest of highs. From my seat the models on the runway were extremely tiny. I was sitting in row six but nothing mattered, I was just so happy to be there! I thought to myself as the models walked down the runway “one day…one day I will be in the first row…Or better yet, how iconic would it be if I was actually in the show…!!!”⁣ ⁣⁣ Flash forward to a couple years and every season I attended this particular show. Every season I was blown away by how amazing their collections would be. To this day I want to own every single garment. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ February 9th, 2020 was a complete full circle. The Blonds was the first show I was ever invited to. Even then they understood that everyone deserves to feel included. Not only was I able to attend the show, year after year as a guest, I can now actually say I’ve been in the show. My very first high fashion runway show!! I can assure you that this is only ⁣the beginning. ⁣⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Thank you to @theblondsny, @imgmodels @lorraine_antonetti ♥️🙏🏽⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Remixed music by @simensez from the iconic @rosalia.vt 🌹