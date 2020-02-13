La modella con distrofia muscolare che ha “illuminato” la New York Fashion Week

Si chiama Jillian Mercado, ha 32 anni, ed è una modella con distrofia muscolare che ha incantato tutti sulla passerella della New York Fashion Week (NYFW), a cui ha partecipato come rappresentante del marchio The Blonds.
La distrofia muscolare è una malattia genetica che indebolisce i muscoli e le capacità motorie di chi ne è affetto, e Jillian è una delle pochissime modelle al mondo con questo problema. Il motivo per cui se ne è parlato tanto, della sua presenza sulla passerella newyorkése, dipende proprio dal fatto che nel mondo del fashion c’è ancora poco spazio per le persone disabili.
Jilian stessa, sul suo profilo Instagram, ha scritto di essere riuscita a raggiungere i propri obiettivi solo grazie alla sua estrema determinazione, che l’ha incoraggiata a tenere duro nonostante sulle riviste di moda, che tanto amava, non le capitasse mai di vedere dei disabili, e tutti le ripetessero che il mondo della moda non era pronto e non le avrebbe offerto questa opportunità.
Ecco perché ha deciso di condividere il suo trionfo dedicandolo a tutti i disabili che si sono sentiti, o si sentono ancora, invisibili:
“Questo momento ti è stato portato da … Ogni singola persona che ha una disabilità in tutto il mondo che si è sentita invisibile e inascoltata. Per le innumerevoli volte in cui tutti abbiamo gridato rispetto e pari rappresentanza. O per i tempi in cui altre persone parlano per noi, non con noi. Perché quando sentivamo di non appartenere a questo mondo perché nessuno pensava che fossimo in grado di fare qualcosa. I tempi in cui le persone parlano a tutti dei nostri problemi o delle nostre esigenze tranne noi.”
Figlia di una sarta e di un venditore di scarpe, è stata reclutata inizialmente dall’agenzia di moda IMG, la stessa di Gisele Bündchen, e nel 2014 ha partecipato a una campagna Diesel che ha contribuito a farla decollare dal punto di vista professionale. Da allora infatti ha partecipato a campagne per Olay, Target e Nordstorm, oltre ad essere diventata la copertina di Teen Vogue.
E ora la prima sfilata alla New York Fashion Week che l’ha resa ancora più fiera della sua determinazione e che ha commentato, sempre su Instagram, con queste parole:
“Posso assicurarvi che questo è solo l’inizio.”
February 9th, 2020 was a complete full circle. The Blonds was the first show I was ever invited to. Even then they understood that everyone deserves to feel included. Not only was I able to attend the show, year after year as a guest, I can now actually say I've been in the show. My very first high fashion runway show!! I can assure you that this is only the beginning. Thank you to @theblondsny, @imgmodels @lorraine_antonetti ♥️🙏🏽 Remixed music by @simensez from the iconic @rosalia.vt 🌹
FONTI: Instagram
