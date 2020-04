Giorgio Armani, lettera al mondo della moda: “non voglio più lavorare così, dobbiamo rallentare e fermare gli sprechi”

View this post on Instagram

Giorgio Armani wrote an open letter to WWD responding to an article on "slow fashion" published on April 2. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "Congratulations: The reflection on how absurd the current state of things is, with the overproduction of garments and a criminal non-alignment between the weather and the commercial season, is courageous and necessary. I agree with each and every point of it, in solidarity with the opinions expressed by my colleagues," Armani said. ⁣⁣ "This crisis is an opportunity to slow down and realign everything; to define a more meaningful landscape. I have been working with my teams for three weeks so that, after the lockdown, the summer collections will remain in the boutiques at least until the beginning of September, as it is natural. And so we will do from now on," the designer continued.