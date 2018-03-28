mandala-hair

Mandala disegnati anche in testa, questo è il mood primaverile che sta spopolando in America rilanciato dall’hair stylist Meghan Monique e dalla colorist Danielle Jurnett. Ma una moda che esiste già da parecchio tempo.

I mandala tradizionali vengono realizzati ancora oggi con finissima sabbia colorata e immensa pazienza dai monaci tibetani, ma qui la tavolozza su cui disegnarli è proprio la testa. I colori? Naturalmente esagerati. Il taglio è stato battezzato “Holographic Dream” e riproduce un mandala a forma di fiore sui toni del viola. Un disegno complicato e geniale allo stesso tempo, perfetto in tutte le sue sfumature.

Così come per i classici mandala, anche i mandala hair ci ricordano che nulla dura per sempre: con il crescere dei capelli, infatti, il disegno è destinato a scomparire. La loro caducità ci rimanda al passare del tempo e come sia importante vivere ogni istante. 

Gli artisti che realizzano questi veri e propri capolavori cercano di entrare in empatia con la persona che poi avrà in testa un mandala, d’altronde quando siamo noi a disegnare o a colorare un mandala, ecco che la nostra opera può diventare una rappresentazione del nostro mondo interiore e del nostro stato d’animo in quel momento.

Meghan Monique segue il disegno tradizionale, ovvero parte dal centro per arrivare all’esterno, solo che al posto della matita o dei colori, utilizza un rasoio, ciò implica una precisione fuori dal comune, perché qualsiasi distrazione può rovinare l’opera d’arte.

Perché sta spopolando questa moda? Forse per il potere straordinario dei mandala.

Oltre l’aspetto estetico, può essere un gesto di generosità: chi guarda il disegno ne rimane affascinato e per qualche istante può alleggerire la propria mente perdendosi tra i fiori colorati. 

E proprio quando la mente si calma e si distrae dalla ripetitività del quotidiano, che l’essere umano può trovare nuove intuizioni, idee e soluzioni per i propri problemi. 

In rete ne troviamo tantissimi altri guardate:

#mandalahair

I want to take a moment to thank my guests who understand the patience it takes between processes to keep their hair healthy. Thank you for letting me educate you and taking my advice to keep your hair color long lasting. Thank you for using everything you need to at home to make my job easier. Most importantly, thank you to those who let me use them as a guinea pig; even when that means shaving crazy things in your head or just letting me try a new technique. You guys rock. 🔥 This girl here has let me really put my skills to the test, and I'm never upset with the crazy requests 😉 @mrs_suff #bluehair #pulpriot #nirvana #powder #bright #neon #ladybarber #mandala #mandalahair #hairdesign #hairtattoo #tattoo #tattoos #tattooartist #annarbormi #annarbor #hairstylist #detroit #detroitmi #artist #crazyart #comeseeme #ilovemyjob @contemposalonandspa

Guardate il video di come viene realizzato un mandala hair:

Se non siete hair stylist potete comunque cimentarvi a disegnare e colorare i mandala. Potete scaricare gratis il nostro bellissimo album da colorare degli animali mandala!

Scarica qui e qui i mandala da stampare e colorare.

