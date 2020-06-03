Invece di coprire i capelli grigi, questo parrucchiere aiuta le donne ad accettarli con potenti trasformazioni

Accettare i capelli bianchi non è sempre facile per una donna, soprattutto se compaiono troppo presto. Non tutte le donne, però, vogliono diventare schiave della tinta e decidono di accettare il cambiamento della loro chioma.
In California c’è un parrucchiere, originario di Damasco, che aiuta le proprie clienti in questa fase di transizione dal colore originario dei propri capelli al grigio dovuto all’età. Jack Martin è considerato ormai una sorta di mago dei capelli grigi, divenuti di tendenza anche fra le ragazze. Tra le sue clienti ha avuto persino alcune attrici e donne provenienti dal mondo dello spettacolo. Un esempio? Jane Fonda! È stato proprio lui a curare il look sfoggiato dall’attrice americana durante la cerimonia degli Oscar 2020.
Jack Martin porta avanti la sua “missione” di liberare le donne dalla tinta per capelli da circa tre anni. Tutto è iniziato grazie alla richiesta di una cliente, stufa di ricorrere ogni mese alla colorazione per coprire la ricrescita bianca.
“Tre anni fa è arrivata una cliente che era andata in pensione e che aveva deciso di viaggiare trascorrendo molto più tempo nella natura. Aveva sempre avuto capelli neri che tingeva da sola ogni tre settimane, un’abitudine che doveva interrompersi e che non poteva portare con sé nella sua nuova vita”,
ha raccontato il parrucchiere californiano in un’intervista rilasciata a Vanity Fair.
“Non voleva più essere schiava del ritocco e mi chiese se potevo trasformarle interamente la capigliature e farla passare al grigio. Le chiesi di firmare un consenso che prevedeva l’accordo di tagliare i capelli corti in un pixie se si fossero danneggiati nel processo di decolorazione. Mi disse che non aveva altra scelta. Dopo 12 ore le ho salvato i capelli e l’ho trasformata in una “silver fox”, il suo look è piaciuto tanto, il magazine Allure ha pubblicato la storia e da quel momento ho iniziato a documentare tutte le trasformazioni sul mio profilo Instagram”.
Da quel momento in poi Jack Martin ha ricevuto numerosissime richieste simili da altre donne, merito anche dei risultati favolosi dei suoi cambi look pubblicati sulla pagina Instagram, che conta oltre 380.00 follower. Nel suo salone arrivano donne anche da Paesi molto lontani: dall’Australia, dal Canada, dal Messico, dall’Argentina e da tutti gli Stati Uniti.
Ecco alcune delle sue “magiche” trasformazioni”:
Fonte: Vanity Fair/Instagram
