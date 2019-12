Avon annuncia la fine dei test sugli animali in tutto il mondo, Cina inclusa

Things keep getting BETTER! After working with PETA for nearly 2 years, Avon Products Inc. has officially been added to PETA’s “Working for Regulatory Change” list.

We look forward to @AvonWorldwide joining our #BeautyWithoutBunnies program in the future. https://t.co/s0Gm9BBmCi pic.twitter.com/lN6XxgZIA8

— PETA (@peta) December 16, 2019