Cani annusa Covid-19, ecco i “super six” che fiuteranno fino a 250 persone in un’ora

COVID19 detection dog in training, Asher, is doing so well in the training room…

Super Six member, Asher, is doing really well with his training to become a #COVID19 detection dog. He has mastered the art of making it very clear to his trainer when he has found his target odour, waiting patiently and sitting down in front of it so there is no doubt. He'll then trot back for his treat every time he gets its right. There are a lot of treats…https://www.medicaldetectiondogs.org.uk/covid-19-detection-dogs/London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Durham University

Pubblicato da Medical Detection Dogs su Mercoledì 3 giugno 2020