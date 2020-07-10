Ocean Ramsey: la modella biologa delle Hawaii che incanta gli squali (e si batte per loro)

Nuota assieme agli squali e si batte per la salvaguardia della biodiversità marina. Forse il suo destino era già scritto nel suo nome: Ocean Ramsey, ambientalista, modella, biologa e istruttrice subacquea, da anni vive alle Hawaii ed è ‘la sirena che ha incantato gli squali’.
Oltre un milione di followers su Instagram dove assieme al compagno Juan Oliphant, fotografo subacqueo, nuota assieme agli squali e si batte per la salvaguardia dell’oceano.“Gli squali hanno bisogno di una voce per difendersi: sono più mortali gli esseri umani.La sopravvivenza di questi predatori è essenziale. Sono in cima alla catena alimentare, mantengono equilibrio nell’ecosistema marino. Gli squali mi hanno regalato alcuni dei momenti più incredibili della mia vita e insegno alla gente che non mangiano gli esseri umani!”, scrive in una delle sue storie.
Ocean insieme al compagno ha fondato l’associazione no-profit, Water Inspired, dove attraverso immagini subacquee si promuove la conservazione degli squali, ma non solo con la società di ricerca e conservazione marina One Ocean Diving and Research insegna agli studenti e ai turisti quanto è importante rispettare l’oceano e non inquinare.
View this post on Instagram
Tiger shark personalities 💕💞💕 I think my favorite thing about spending so much time studying sharks is getting to know individuals 🦈 We just had #SharkIDGador the tiger shark on our 7am dive @oneoceandiving Photos to come 😍 This Vid shot by @juansharks in the Bahamas with #sharkIDEmma #tigershark using my @axisgo @xcelwetsuits whale shark biomimicry suit 💙🦈💙 Learn more about sharks @oneoceandiving @oneoceanresearch or check out my book #whatyoushouldknowaboutsharks Get to know individuals @oneoceansharks 💙 #OneOcean sharks #pelagic #pelagiclife #oneocean #oneoceandiving #sharks#discoversharks#hawaii#diving#sharkresearch#sharkconservation#sharkdiving#sharkdiver#freediving#whalesharkwetsuit#juansharks
“Ogni anno vengono uccisi milioni di esemplari- si legge ancora su Instagram- dobbiamo essere consapevoli di questo e dobbiamo cercare di non inquinare il mare con la plastica”.
Delle Hawaii abbiamo parlato tante volte, dietro un apparente paradiso si nascondono delle vere e proprie isole di plastica.
La giornata di Ocean è scandagliata da un ritmo frenetico: sveglia alle cinque, giro con i turisti ai quali oltre all’amore per squali e mare, insegna biologia e fisiologia, ma anche come nuotare nella maniera più sicura possibile, come comportarsi in mare, come rispettare gli squali e gli altri pesci che potrebbero incontrare nelle immersioni.
View this post on Instagram
Listen to audio. footage shot with only @juansharks and/or another professional shark safety+biologist in water. This video builds on the last video in this series #whatyoushouldknowaboutsharks that shows the agonistic aka “territorial body language” that is usually seen prior to this escalation to physical confrontation. As I advise, if you are approached closely by a shark or see competitive behavior even further out it’s advised to quietly back away and exit the water while looking around, however, I share this footage and information in hopes that it is helpful in saving a human life should an exit not be an immediate possibility and since this type of behavior is more likely to happen to a spear fisherman I also hope that it allows the sharing of information that would show you don’t need to shoot a shark if it is rushing you, so I hope it is also to help save the lives of sharks. More information beyond this short video in my book but please watch it through to the end, especially if you care about sharks being touched understand that this is deterring only and the real touching you should be talking about if you care about sharks is featured in the end of this video. I hope that sharing this information is helpful, useful, for a life saving situation I do not recommend that anyone seek out this level of interaction and please watch the other video for that process and some of those swim patterns or threat displays that are generally observed prior to this. Trying to help people find that respectful balance between understanding and appreciating sharks as apex predators, not monsters, not puppies, they are sharks…there is no other species like them on the planet. #EvolutionaryPerfection #Predator #DoctorsofTheOcean Stop #sharkfinning Don’t support #longlinefishing because of #bycatch Please comment below what you would like to see more visuals of from what I write about in my book “What You Should Know About Sharks.” Thank you for your kindness and support. Video credit to @juansharks unless otherwise noted. 💙 #HelpSavesharks #SaveTheOcean #OneOcean #Respect #coexist #savesharks #malamamanō #sharkidkalihi #respectsharks good #spearfishing info
View this post on Instagram
😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Forever grateful and full of joy everytime I see an image or art of this moment 💙🦈💙Amazing artistic recreation of one of the best real life moments of my life by the incredible artist @emilio930 I love the fun feminine whimsical graceful style 😍 it feels warm and in motion and grandma great white looks tubby, almost huggable in this series, follow @emilio930 and swipe to really appreciate the detail that went into this stylish piece 😍😍😍😍😍 I love everything about it 💕💕💕💕💕Wow, I admire artists so much. Thank you for sharing 🙏🏼 #supportartists #conservationart #helpsavesharks #savetheocean #savesharks #artivism #beauty #beautifulshark #deepblue #greatwhiteshark #sharkart #grateful #dancingunderwater #dancingwithsharks #oceanramsey #juansharks #emilio930 #artistsoninstagram
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful compassionate art by @seventh.voyage 💙🦈💙❤️ Be kinder to Sharks 💙🦈💙#helpsavesharks #savetheocean #malamamanō #careforsharks #apexpredatornotmonster #oneocean #amazing #art #artofig #nakedhawaii #freediving #shouldvebeenablonde 😉 #Repost @seventh.voyage ・・・ “To the most misunderstood species on this planet, I promise I will protect you” — Mother Nature ———————— First of all, DO NOT ATTEMPT TO KISS A SHARK! This is art and it isn’t real. Anyway, I finally made this piece. I’ve had the idea for over three years. Mother Nature kissing the nose of a giant Great White Shark. Anyone who knows me in person, and probably a lot of you on here know I absolutely adore sharks. I’m obsessed. I even have one tattooed on my arm. It’s unfortunate what we as humans do to them. Sharks killed five people in 2019, we kill around 100 million sharks every year! Let that number sink in. Sharks are slaughtered everyday for their fins, a lot times thrown back into the ocean without them just to slowly drown. ——————— The good news is you can help! There’s a ton of amazing companies and people that are fighting for shark conservation and to end the fin trade. They are all doing their part everyday to make sure these beautiful animals stay on this planet. Even just buying a shirt from them helps!! This isn’t a sponsored post, this is just me spreading awareness with art for one of my favorite animals! Hope you all enjoy this one! P.S. this was made in photoshop!- @seventh.voyage THANK YOU #sharklover #sharklife #sharkconservation #savesharks #savetheocean #wildanimals #sharks #igcreative_editz #adobe #digitaldesign #graphicroozane #graphicartist
View this post on Instagram
Doing an IG live tomorrow to answer any questions people might have about sharks. Very kid friendly so if you’ve got a kid stuck at home tune in! If you’re a surfer, diver, swimmer, or just want to know more about them tune in and I will answer as many questions as I can starting at 4pm Hawaii time. Hope everyone is doing well and don’t forget tomorrow is Mother’s Day! 😉 Photo by @juansharks I put my arms out after these two tigers collided just over the reef. Sometimes sharks swim at each other in a swimming pattern called interception, it’s sort of like the game of chicken and generally whichever shark turns off direct path is the less dominant shark, rarely do they ever collide like they did in this situation. I remember my first Tiger who kept trying to intimidate me and get me in an interception path no matter how many times I turned away, which only reinforced her position as the most dominant individual, which I didn’t realize was what my turn off body language was saying to her at the time. Forever fascinated and actively looking to learn more #lifelonglearner Looking forward to answering questions and sharing more information. Check out @juansharks post he just did about what’s going on with #sharkfins from #Ecuador protected areas like Galapagos May have been poached and endangered species fins were shipped to #hongkong for #sharkfinsoup #tigersharks #oneoceandiving #oneoceanglobal #tahiti @mooreamoanatours #tahititigersharkexpedition #discoversharks #learnaboutsharks #shark #sharks #sharklanguage #sharkbook #bookaboutsharks #whatyoushouldknowaboutsharks #shark101 #onlineclass
“Le foto che posto su Instagram possono solo fare immaginare le sensazioni e le emozioni dei momenti passati in acqua. L’oceano è tutto per me”, scrive la biologa.
Tra le tante cose straordinarie, Ocean insieme a tutta la sua equipe è riuscita a incontrare Deep Blue ad oggi considerato lo squalo bianco più grande del mondo. Una femmina di circa 6 metri e quasi tre tonnellate, che la biologa e il compagno hanno addirittura accarezzato. Le foto e video di Ocean che nuota con gli squali sono diventati virali, lasciando molti a bocca aperta. Chiaramente siamo in presenza di eventi eccezionali che non vanno in alcun modo emulati, meglio tenersi alla larga dei grandi squali bianchi, classificati come specie vulnerabili.
