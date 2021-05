Gentile anziano di etnia Hausa protegge la terra di un membro della tribù Yoruba per 30 anni

Baba finally told me today that he has fulfilled his promise to my mother to watch over the property till I fully took possession of it

He is returning to Bebeji (the same village where Dangote's mother hails from) in Kano state

He is very old, & wants to end his days at home https://t.co/g33dwOAaa3

