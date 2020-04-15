I medici di tutto il mondo indossano badge in cui sorridono, per vedere il volto oltre le mascherine

Tanti operatori sanitari, un po’ in tutto il mondo, hanno deciso di attaccare al proprio camice una foto che li ritrae sorridenti in modo da rallegrare i pazienti affetti da Covid-19.
I tempi sono duri negli ospedali di tutto il mondo e medici, infermieri e altri operatori sanitari, per alleggerire un po’ il clima, non possono neanche sfoderare il loro miglior sorriso, dato che sono costretti ad indossare per tutto il tempo una mascherina.
Ecco allora l’idea: rallegrare e fare forza ai pazienti mostrando loro delle foto sorridenti attaccate sul camice vicino ai cartellini con il nome.
L’iniziativa è partita dagli Stati Uniti, vi avevamo parlato del medico americano Robertino Rodiguez che aveva lanciato l’idea convinto che:
“Un sorriso rassicurante fa la differenza per un paziente spaventato. Oggi ho realizzato un gigantesco “badge” laminato in modo che i miei pazienti possano vedere un sorriso rassicurante. Un sorriso aiuta molto a confortare un paziente spaventato portando un po’ di luce in questi tempi bui”
L’iniziativa si è poi diffusa anche in altri paesi del mondo. Tanti hanno condiviso foto di medici e infermieri che indossano camici con sopra attaccati i loro sorrisi. Arrivano da Brasile, Irlanda, Argentina, Russia e altri paesi. Alcuni hanno scelto di inviarle proprio a Robertino Rodiguez che, su Istagram, ne sta facendo una bella collezione.
Sharing their smile all around the world 🌎. Received photos from different countries of healthcare heroes smiling at their patients. Their hearts are as big as their compassionate smiles #shareyoursmile #itsamovement #healtcareheroes #someheroesdontwearcapes #heroesofhealthcare #covid_19 #smile #worldwide #frontlineheroes #frontline #brazil #ireland #argentina #russia #love
Some angels don’t have wings, they have stethoscopes 🩺 This awesome Respiratory Therapist @joannapiton is sharing her smile with her patients. I nominate @joannapiton for #healthcarehero2020 giveaway because she’s an incredible Respiratory Therapist who shared her smile for her patients to bring them love and comfort during a scary time in their lives #shareyoursmile #covid_19 #itsamovement #healthcareheroes #heroesofhealthcare #smile #respiratorytherapist #respiratorycarepractitioner #smile #someheroesdontwearcapes #frontlineheroes #frontline #rcp #rrt @themindry @jenspiratebooty
@pegsfordays sharing her smile to her patients. She didn’t have a printer so she got creative and used a polaroid photo. Wonderful and amazing! Bringing some brightness in these dark times #itsamovement #smiles #healthcareworkers #healthcareheroes #someheroesdontwearcapes #medicalheroes #covid_19 #hospitallife #stayhomesavelives #frontline #frontlineworkers #frontlinehero #polaroid @polaroid
I was sent this photo by @derekdevault they saw my photo online and wanted to share their smiles with their patients too. Amazing healthcare heroes. We chose this profession because of our compassionate hearts #laminatedbadge #healthcareheroes #covid_19 #heroes #medicalfield #beexcellenttoeachother #smile #stayhomesavelives #frontliners #itsamovement #heroesofhealth
E ci sono anche pediatri che hanno deciso di rallegrare i bambini mostrando foto di personaggi dei cartoni animati.
@ej.manu a Pediatric Physician from São Paulo, Brazil 🇧🇷 sent me this picture of her creative badge for the children at her hospital. Bravo for the creativity. Not all angels have wings, some have stethoscopes #itsamovement #worldwide #covid_19 #healthcareheroes #someherosdontwearcapes #herosofhealthcare #brazil #sharingsmiles #laminatedbadge #arielthelittlemermaid #disney #disneyland #disneyfilms #doctor #physician @disney @disneyplus @disneystudios @disneyanimation
Un bel sistema per motivare ancora di più i pazienti a farsi forza e lottare contro il coronavirus.
Se ci pensiamo bene, anche il sorriso, in fondo, è un farmaco potente.
