Francesca Biagioli
15 Aprile 2020

I medici di tutto il mondo indossano badge in cui sorridono, per vedere il volto oltre le mascherine

Tanti operatori sanitari, un po’ in tutto il mondo, hanno deciso di attaccare al proprio camice una foto che li ritrae sorridenti in modo da rallegrare i pazienti affetti da Covid-19.

I tempi sono duri negli ospedali di tutto il mondo e medici, infermieri e altri operatori sanitari, per alleggerire un po’ il clima, non possono neanche sfoderare il loro miglior sorriso, dato che sono costretti ad indossare per tutto il tempo una mascherina.

Ecco allora l’idea: rallegrare e fare forza ai pazienti mostrando loro delle foto sorridenti attaccate sul camice vicino ai cartellini con il nome.

L’iniziativa è partita dagli Stati Uniti, vi avevamo parlato del medico americano Robertino Rodiguez che aveva lanciato l’idea convinto che:

“Un sorriso rassicurante fa la differenza per un paziente spaventato. Oggi ho realizzato un gigantesco “badge” laminato in modo che i miei pazienti possano vedere un sorriso rassicurante. Un sorriso aiuta molto a confortare un paziente spaventato portando un po’ di luce in questi tempi bui”

Attaccano ai camici foto in cui sorridono, per mostrare il volto oltre la mascherina ai pazienti affetti da Covid-19

L’iniziativa si è poi diffusa anche in altri paesi del mondo. Tanti hanno condiviso foto di medici e infermieri che indossano camici con sopra attaccati i loro sorrisi. Arrivano da Brasile, Irlanda, Argentina, Russia e altri paesi. Alcuni hanno scelto di inviarle proprio a Robertino Rodiguez che, su Istagram, ne sta facendo una bella collezione.

 

 

 

E ci sono anche pediatri che hanno deciso di rallegrare i bambini mostrando foto di personaggi dei cartoni animati.

Un bel sistema per motivare ancora di più i pazienti a farsi forza e lottare contro il coronavirus.

Se ci pensiamo bene, anche il sorriso, in fondo, è un farmaco potente.

Fonte: Razoes para acreditar/ Instagram/Facebook

