Da Nord a Sud con la bici cargo per ripulire l’Italia dalla plastica: la storia di Myra

View this post on Instagram

BIG NEWS! Thanks to your generous and kind donations, I have reached my €1000 target and therefore I'll be able to do the COMPLETE 3-month itinerary through Italy this summer! 💪 I expect it to be quite challenging, with the Italian summer heat and approximately 6500km ahead of me. But that won't stop me! Tentative departure date is set for Saturday the 4th of July, which leaves me with 1 month for preparations back in Torino starting next week. Any surplus money from my current crowdfunding campaign will be added to the fundraiser for the Italian Food Bank @bancoalimentare after the 3-month adventure (unless I need it for unforeseen circumstances). https://www.gofundme.com/f/cycle-2-recycle-for-italy