Mascherine, camici e guanti: Grey’s Anatomy dona i materiali di scena agli Ospedali

Mentre il coronavirus sta interrompendo la produzione di spettacoli e film anche oltreoceano, Grey’s Anatomy ha scelto di non “sprecare” nessuno dei suoi oggetti di scena.
La produzione, infatti, ha deciso di donare le scorte mediche rimanenti dalle riprese effettuati negli ospedali. Ed è in momenti come questi che la dott.ssa Cristina Yang sarebbe davvero orgogliosa dei suoi colleghi!
“Con Station 19 (il secondo spin-off di Grey’s Anatomy), abbiamo avuto la fortuna di avere circa 300 delle ambite maschere N95 che abbiamo donato alla caserma di pompieri locale”, ha detto il produttore esecutivo Krista Vernoff “Sono stati davvero grati. Da Grey’s Anatomy abbiamo anche uno stock di camici e guanti che stiamo donando. Siamo tutti sopraffatti dalla gratitudine per i nostri operatori sanitari durante questo periodo incredibilmente difficile, e, oltre a queste donazioni, faremo la nostra parte per aiutarli restando a casa “.
Questo esempio è stato seguito anche da altre serie televisive di argomento “medico”, come The Good Doctor e The Resident. La dottoressa Karen Law, reumatologa presso il Grady Memorial Hospital di Atlanta, ha confermato che i produttori di “The Resident” hanno inviato “tutto ciò di cui i nostri operatori sanitari hanno bisogno per fornire assistenza sicura alla nostra comunità durante #COVID19”.
"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today.
Thx for joining me on this love tweet @GreysABC fans , on lockdown here in Cali .. stay safe #wash your hands love you all xxxxxx
— Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) March 20, 2020
Fonte: E! News