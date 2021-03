Addio a Dick Hoyt, il leggendario maratoneta che correva insieme al figlio sulla sedia a rotelle

We are tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt. Dick personified what it means to be a Boston Marathoner, finishing 32 races with son Rick. We are keeping his many family & friends in our prayers. https://t.co/glau0ryh4R pic.twitter.com/SYmvZfezW7

— B.A.A. (@BAA) March 17, 2021