Questo ragazzo ha adottato cani anziani 'indesiderati' per dare loro una vita migliore

cani-anziani

Ha tanto amore da offrire e ha deciso di darlo principalmente agli animali: Steve Greig adotta cani anziani che fanno fatica a trovare una casa. Ma non solo con lui vivono anche un maiale, anatre e gatti.

 Ha trasformato la sua casa in un vero e proprio santuario per animali domestici. In Colorado vive con dieci cani, tutti randagi anziani adottati dai canili e trovatelli. Molti di loro, dopo una vita in gabbia, hanno trovato Steve che li ama e li rispetta.

Nell’allegra combriccola ci sono poi il maiale Bikini che si comporta come un cagnolino, due galline, due anatre, due piccioni e dei gatti. Ancora un coniglio e dei pesciolini nel suo personalissimo stagno.

"Sono cresciuto circondato dagli animali domestici. Un amore che mi hanno trasmesso i miei genitori che mi hanno lasciato libero di adottarne quanti ne volevo, ad una condizione: che mi prendessi sempre e comunque cura di loro”, spiega il ragazzo.

 

Un amore che Greig si porta dietro da anni. Ma è stato un episodio in particolare, a spingerlo ad adottare i cani anziani, quelli che spesso non vuole nessuno e che difficilmente trovano casa perché malati. Tutto è iniziato quando è morto uno dei suoi cani.

"Ero così sconvolto. Passavano i mesi e mi sentito peggio: decisi che l'unico modo in cui mi sarei sentito meglio era se qualcosa di bello nella mia vita”, spiega Greig.

Così la decisione di andare in un rifugio è adottare il primo cane anziano.

"Un Chihuahua di 12 anni di nome Eeyore con un soffio al cuore e ginocchia malmesse e da lì è stato un percorso tutto in discesa”, continua.

Il ragazzo si alza alle cinque e prepara la colazione per tutti, animali diverse, diete diverse. Somministra i farmaci ai cani che hanno problemi di salute e poi va a lavoro. Per pranzo torna a casa e gli fa fare un giretto.

Ecco un momento della loro allegra vita tutti assieme:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

When you've had too much egg nog...

Un post condiviso da Steve (@wolfgang2242) in data:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Update. Darnella has been adopted by @cartomtroy66 For the past few years on Thanksgiving I do some kind of ridiculous group video with all the dogs and Bikini feasting around the table while I wait on them hand and foot, err paw and hoof. The only real difference from our everyday life being that they are at the dining room table eating on good china instead of in the kitchen eating from dog bowls, and I let Bikini have seconds. This year I wanted to do something different to reflect one of the more important things we are reminded of this time of year, sharing with the less fortunate. Meet twelve-year-old special needs Darnella (front and center) available for adoption in Denver @maxfund . Come on......Darnella? The name alone is gold. It's like your favorite midwestern relative that always brings her famous jello salad to the family pot lucks. Darnella has been without a home for a very, very long time. But this year she'll spend Thanksgiving at my home instead of a cage and in my bed instead of the floor. Granted, my bed is probably just as crowded as the shelter but I think she'll like it better here just the same. If you're intrested in giving Darnella a forever home contact Kim at Maxfund by emailing [email protected] or calling Maxfund shelter. But forThanksgiving, she's all mine. #setanotherplaceatthetable

Un post condiviso da Steve (@wolfgang2242) in data:

Leggi anche:

Questa volontaria adotta i cani anziani che non vuole nessuno per non farli morire in canile

Dominella Trunfio

mediterranea

Mediterranea

Dimmi quanti anni hai e ti dirò di cosa ha bisogno la tua pelle

whatsapp

WhatsApp

greenMe è su WhatsApp! News sul tuo cellulare ogni giorno

sai cosa compri
dieta
integratori
lievito madre
oli essenziali
ricette
riciclo creativo
rimedi naturali
yoga
seguici su facebook
corsi pagamento
whatsapp gratis
seguici su instagram