Questo ragazzo ha adottato cani anziani 'indesiderati' per dare loro una vita migliore

Ha tanto amore da offrire e ha deciso di darlo principalmente agli animali: Steve Greig adotta cani anziani che fanno fatica a trovare una casa. Ma non solo con lui vivono anche un maiale, anatre e gatti.
Ha trasformato la sua casa in un vero e proprio santuario per animali domestici. In Colorado vive con dieci cani, tutti randagi anziani adottati dai canili e trovatelli. Molti di loro, dopo una vita in gabbia, hanno trovato Steve che li ama e li rispetta.
Nell’allegra combriccola ci sono poi il maiale Bikini che si comporta come un cagnolino, due galline, due anatre, due piccioni e dei gatti. Ancora un coniglio e dei pesciolini nel suo personalissimo stagno.
"Sono cresciuto circondato dagli animali domestici. Un amore che mi hanno trasmesso i miei genitori che mi hanno lasciato libero di adottarne quanti ne volevo, ad una condizione: che mi prendessi sempre e comunque cura di loro”, spiega il ragazzo.
Sometimes the group shots are fairly easy. This was not one of those times. Bikini the pig was determined to do the exact opposite of whatever I asked and she kept that behavior up the whole time. (Ironically she looks like a complete angel here.) Melvin kept scooting in front of Edna and blocking her, and Waylon, well, if you don't get the shot in the first couple of minutes then you can count him out. Oh yeah, and Betty the chicken fell in the water. (3rd from the left to see a wet chicken.) Turns out she's a surprisingly effective swimmer. (Breaststroke I assume.) #photoshootme Photocred @melissamarkle
Un amore che Greig si porta dietro da anni. Ma è stato un episodio in particolare, a spingerlo ad adottare i cani anziani, quelli che spesso non vuole nessuno e che difficilmente trovano casa perché malati. Tutto è iniziato quando è morto uno dei suoi cani.
"Ero così sconvolto. Passavano i mesi e mi sentito peggio: decisi che l'unico modo in cui mi sarei sentito meglio era se qualcosa di bello nella mia vita”, spiega Greig.
Così la decisione di andare in un rifugio è adottare il primo cane anziano.
"Un Chihuahua di 12 anni di nome Eeyore con un soffio al cuore e ginocchia malmesse e da lì è stato un percorso tutto in discesa”, continua.
Il ragazzo si alza alle cinque e prepara la colazione per tutti, animali diverse, diete diverse. Somministra i farmaci ai cani che hanno problemi di salute e poi va a lavoro. Per pranzo torna a casa e gli fa fare un giretto.
Ecco un momento della loro allegra vita tutti assieme:
Like a lot of people, my work day can be a little stressful. When I'm home and I see these guys relaxing so peacefully, it calms me down and reminds me what's important. It's nice to have that daily reminder. From top to bottom: Doris, Melvin, Englebert, Eeyore, Loretta.
This picture is kind of a mess but I wanted to get a new group shot with Darnella and I just took it with my phone on my way out the door. Will get a better one soon I promise! Darnella luella donatella Versace. It's a mouthful but for whatever reason some of the dogs just end up with catch phrases instead of nicknames. Enoch knock on wood, Edna lou Edna lou prettiest girl I ever knew and Eeyore eeyore I, are some other examples. Yeah, I'm ridiculous. #ridiculousness
Update. Darnella has been adopted by @cartomtroy66 For the past few years on Thanksgiving I do some kind of ridiculous group video with all the dogs and Bikini feasting around the table while I wait on them hand and foot, err paw and hoof. The only real difference from our everyday life being that they are at the dining room table eating on good china instead of in the kitchen eating from dog bowls, and I let Bikini have seconds. This year I wanted to do something different to reflect one of the more important things we are reminded of this time of year, sharing with the less fortunate. Meet twelve-year-old special needs Darnella (front and center) available for adoption in Denver @maxfund . Come on......Darnella? The name alone is gold. It's like your favorite midwestern relative that always brings her famous jello salad to the family pot lucks. Darnella has been without a home for a very, very long time. But this year she'll spend Thanksgiving at my home instead of a cage and in my bed instead of the floor. Granted, my bed is probably just as crowded as the shelter but I think she'll like it better here just the same. If you're intrested in giving Darnella a forever home contact Kim at Maxfund by emailing [email protected] or calling Maxfund shelter. But forThanksgiving, she's all mine. #setanotherplaceatthetable
Dominella Trunfio
