Questo ragazzo ha adottato cani anziani 'indesiderati' per dare loro una vita migliore

Ha tanto amore da offrire e ha deciso di darlo principalmente agli animali: Steve Greig adotta cani anziani che fanno fatica a trovare una casa. Ma non solo con lui vivono anche un maiale, anatre e gatti.

Ha trasformato la sua casa in un vero e proprio santuario per animali domestici. In Colorado vive con dieci cani, tutti randagi anziani adottati dai canili e trovatelli. Molti di loro, dopo una vita in gabbia, hanno trovato Steve che li ama e li rispetta.

Nell’allegra combriccola ci sono poi il maiale Bikini che si comporta come un cagnolino, due galline, due anatre, due piccioni e dei gatti. Ancora un coniglio e dei pesciolini nel suo personalissimo stagno.

"Sono cresciuto circondato dagli animali domestici. Un amore che mi hanno trasmesso i miei genitori che mi hanno lasciato libero di adottarne quanti ne volevo, ad una condizione: che mi prendessi sempre e comunque cura di loro”, spiega il ragazzo.

Un amore che Greig si porta dietro da anni. Ma è stato un episodio in particolare, a spingerlo ad adottare i cani anziani, quelli che spesso non vuole nessuno e che difficilmente trovano casa perché malati. Tutto è iniziato quando è morto uno dei suoi cani.

"Ero così sconvolto. Passavano i mesi e mi sentito peggio: decisi che l'unico modo in cui mi sarei sentito meglio era se qualcosa di bello nella mia vita”, spiega Greig.

Così la decisione di andare in un rifugio è adottare il primo cane anziano.

"Un Chihuahua di 12 anni di nome Eeyore con un soffio al cuore e ginocchia malmesse e da lì è stato un percorso tutto in discesa”, continua.

Il ragazzo si alza alle cinque e prepara la colazione per tutti, animali diverse, diete diverse. Somministra i farmaci ai cani che hanno problemi di salute e poi va a lavoro. Per pranzo torna a casa e gli fa fare un giretto.

Ecco un momento della loro allegra vita tutti assieme:

