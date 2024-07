Turista lancia un sacchetto di plastica nella bocca di un ippopotamo in uno zoo safari (le immagini raccapriccianti)

A Safari park visitor threw a plastic bag in a hippos mouth.The hippo was first teased with a carrot to open his mouth.Then anther individual threw in a plastic bag instead.The hippo then chewed and Swallowed the bag.The incident took place at the Taman Safari Park in Indonesia.The Safari Park Said the hippo was immediately checkedand will be okey.The authorities are now searching for the individual responsible.#indonesia#indonesiasafaripark#safaripark#news#trendingnews#trending#breakingnews

Posted by Kirti Mehra on Monday, July 15, 2024