Abbattimento cani randagi: in migliaia in piazza contro la barbara proposta della Turchia

OIPA JOINED TO THE PROTEST IN TURKEY AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT'S PLAN TO KILL STRAY DOGSThousands of people joint the protest organized yesterday in Istanbul against the unsane decision of the Turkish government to pass a law that will enable municipalities to capture stray dogs and put them down if they are not adopted within 30 days.People marched yelling "No to the massacre!" bringing protest signs to express their disappointment.OIPA was there to stand for animals in Turkey and defend their right to life!The President of our member association Bir Pati De Sen Tut declared: “It was the most crowded protest I have ever seen. Today not only rescuers, volunteers, associations were there to protest, but also citizens, children, and families who were not actively involved in animal rescue activities. Probably, they will not hear us but at least they saw how many we are!”.Send your protest email, if you haven’t done it yet 👉 https://www.oipa.org/international/turkey-allow-euthanasia-to-strays/

Posted by OIPA International on Monday, June 3, 2024