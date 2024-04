Si precipitano ad aiutare un cucciolo di otaria con della plastica al collo (e gli altri piccoli lo difendono)

Gang of cute baby seals defend their buddy

This was the funniest rescue so far this year. The OCN team saw a young pup with a sheet of plastic around his neck and raced out to attend it. Once they had grabbed the pup, and group of other youngsters that were all lying together came charging at the rescuers. They were obviously no real threat, but put up a brave fight and got a good laugh out of the team:)

Posted by Ocean Conservation Namibia on Saturday, January 30, 2021