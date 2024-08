Nel silenzio generale, Paul Watson è ancora imprigionato in Giappone per aver difeso le balene (petizioni)

240816 Paul's hearing reel (with music).mp4

“Paul Watson has been denied the basic right to defend himself with evidence while enduring degrading treatment that is more fitting for a convicted criminal than a man yet to have his day in court. The Ministry of Justice must act swiftly to end this travesty" – Jonas Christoffersen, Defence LawyerPaul Watson’s detention has been extended until September 5th and until then we need all hands on deck! Please contact Denmark’s Ministry of Justice and demand it intervenes and expedites the conclusion of the case: jm@jm.dk #FREEPAULWATSON#neptunesnavy #neptunespirates #CPWF #ITODWD #johnpauldejoria #directaction #captainpaulwatson #whales #climatechange #oceans #oceanconservation #ExtinctionisForever

Posted by Captain Paul Watson Foundation on Friday, August 16, 2024