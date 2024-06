Dopo 200 anni di assenza, i cavalli selvatici sono tornati nelle steppe del Kazakistan: il loro rilascio in libertà è emozionante

Home at last: Wild horses return to the Kazakh steppes.After a long journey, three Przewalski horses return to their native habitat in Kazakhstan — the first of 40 of the endangered species to be released in the vast Central Asian country over the next five years. "This is the moment we have been waiting for for a very long time," says Albert Salemgareyev from the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity in Kazakhstan.

Posted by AFP News Agency on Monday, June 10, 2024