Così le giraffe hanno portato pace tra due etnie in conflitto in Kenya (che ora si battono per la loro conservazione)

A long journey… 🌍🦒 Getting the 7 Rothschild's giraffes to their new home was no easy task! Crossing the Great Rift Valley in Kenya, all the way from Eldoret to Ruko Conservancy on the shores of Lake Baringo, was about a 350km trip! 🚚 The entire community, government, and partners were eagerly awaiting their safe and successful arrival! 🎉 Save Giraffes Now is incredibly proud of this achievement. It involved hundreds of people, countless hours of time, immense energy, and significant funds, but WE DID IT! 🙌❤️ A huge thank you to @kenyawildlifeservice, @nrt_kenya, and @Ruko_Willdlife_Conservancy and everyone else who made this possible! 🌟👏

Posted by Save Giraffes Now on Friday, July 12, 2024