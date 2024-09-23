Animali

Capibara fugge dal recinto dello zoo in cerca di libertà (che non avrà mai)

Francesca Capozzi Francesca Capozzi
Pubblicato il 23/09/2024

Un esemplare femmina di Capibara è scappata da uno zoo inglese in un'avventura alla ricerca della libertà sottrattale. Per quanto si sia ambientata in un habitat non distante dalla struttura e in un certo senso idoneo alle sue esigenze, quella libertà non le è stata concessa

Ha tentato la fuga dal suo recinto e ci è riuscita, vagando per boschetti, campi e stagni. Un capibara di nome Cinnamon è scappata dal Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, un piccolo zoo a conduzione familiare dell’Inghilterra.

La direzione della struttura ha segnalato l’accaduto alle forze dell’ordine e ha condiviso un post su Facebook in cui si informava i visitatori della scomparsa della loro piccola mascotte e si invitava chiunque a riportare avvistamenti.

Cinnamon era fuggita dal suo habitat per poi sconfinare, superando il perimetro dello zoo. Le ricerche sono partire nel weekend e sono proseguite senza sosta per rintracciare il roditore.

Lo staff dello zoo ha cercato il capibara h24, ispezionando le aree limitrofe in cui l’animale avrebbe potuto trovare abbondanza di cibo nonché un riparo sicuro. Il team ha raccomandato alla cittadinanza di non provare a catturare Cinnamon in nessun caso.

Molto più utile, invece, tenere gli occhi aperti e, in caso di avvistamento, segnalare la sua posizione esatta per permettere a chi di dovere di recuperarla senza ulteriori complicazioni. Guardiani di altri zoo hanno dato una mano, mettendo a disposizione i droni termici.

Una perlustrazione del territorio ha dato esito positivo perché Cinnamon è stata finalmente localizzata. Ironia della sorte, il capibara si trovava a circa 200 metri di distanza dalla sua “casa”.

Anche in un controllo più recente il capibara è stato ritrovato sempre in prossimità di quel punto. Dalle tracce lasciate in giro, gli esperti sono giunti a conclusione che Cinnamon si fosse ambientata bene

Diversi membri del Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World hanno pianificato allora il recupero. Nel pomeriggio del 20 settembre Cinnamon è stata catturata e trasportata nello zoo in una gabbia.

La sua libertà è durata solamente una settimana, in un’avventura che non l’ha portata nemmeno così lontano dall’unico habitat che ha sempre conosciuto.

Cinnamon ha un anno d’età ed è uno dei capibara del Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World. Lo staff l’ha reinserita nel recinto, dove si trova anche suo fratello Churro, e continua monitorarla per accertarsi che si stia riabituando a una vita in cattività. Del resto, non ha altra scelta.

Fonte: Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World/Facebook

