Capibara fugge dal recinto dello zoo in cerca di libertà (che non avrà mai)

Cinnamon the Capybara captured the attention of audiences around the world this week after she escaped from her enclosure at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, near Telford.Following a week of extensive searches throughout both day and night, a team of over a dozen experts assembled by the zoo managed to capture her on Friday afternoon, 20th September 2024.The successful capture of Cinnamon came after a sighting of her in a pond within the zoo’s woodland conservation area.Cinnamon has since returned to an enclosure with her twin brother, Churro, and is acclimatising to life back at the zoo. Expert keepers will continue to monitor her around the clock to ensure a seamless transition back to family life.The zoo also announced that Cinnamon will remain off show to the public this weekend as she re-familiarises herself with her usual surroundings.Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell said, “We’re absolutely delighted to have Cinnamon back at the zoo. We’ve been astounded at the public reaction to Cinnamon’s escape and are so grateful to everybody who has helped to return her safely to the zoo.”“Cinnamon will be spending some time with her brother in an off-show enclosure this weekend, but all being well we hope that Cinnamon will return to her usual paddock with the rest of her family next week. I know that there will be lots of people who will be very excited to see her, but nobody more so than her own Mum and Dad.”

Posted by Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World on Friday, September 20, 2024