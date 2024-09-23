Capibara fugge dal recinto dello zoo in cerca di libertà (che non avrà mai)

Un esemplare femmina di Capibara è scappata da uno zoo inglese in un'avventura alla ricerca della libertà sottrattale. Per quanto si sia ambientata in un habitat non distante dalla struttura e in un certo senso idoneo alle sue esigenze, quella libertà non le è stata concessa
Ha tentato la fuga dal suo recinto e ci è riuscita, vagando per boschetti, campi e stagni. Un capibara di nome Cinnamon è scappata dal Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, un piccolo zoo a conduzione familiare dell’Inghilterra.
La direzione della struttura ha segnalato l’accaduto alle forze dell’ordine e ha condiviso un post su Facebook in cui si informava i visitatori della scomparsa della loro piccola mascotte e si invitava chiunque a riportare avvistamenti.
Cinnamon era fuggita dal suo habitat per poi sconfinare, superando il perimetro dello zoo. Le ricerche sono partire nel weekend e sono proseguite senza sosta per rintracciare il roditore.
Lo staff dello zoo ha cercato il capibara h24, ispezionando le aree limitrofe in cui l’animale avrebbe potuto trovare abbondanza di cibo nonché un riparo sicuro. Il team ha raccomandato alla cittadinanza di non provare a catturare Cinnamon in nessun caso.
Molto più utile, invece, tenere gli occhi aperti e, in caso di avvistamento, segnalare la sua posizione esatta per permettere a chi di dovere di recuperarla senza ulteriori complicazioni. Guardiani di altri zoo hanno dato una mano, mettendo a disposizione i droni termici.
Una perlustrazione del territorio ha dato esito positivo perché Cinnamon è stata finalmente localizzata. Ironia della sorte, il capibara si trovava a circa 200 metri di distanza dalla sua “casa”.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of our team last night along with a couple of local volunteers (including a thermal drone…
Posted by Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World on Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Anche in un controllo più recente il capibara è stato ritrovato sempre in prossimità di quel punto. Dalle tracce lasciate in giro, gli esperti sono giunti a conclusione che Cinnamon si fosse ambientata bene
Diversi membri del Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World hanno pianificato allora il recupero. Nel pomeriggio del 20 settembre Cinnamon è stata catturata e trasportata nello zoo in una gabbia.
La sua libertà è durata solamente una settimana, in un’avventura che non l’ha portata nemmeno così lontano dall’unico habitat che ha sempre conosciuto.
Cinnamon the Capybara captured the attention of audiences around the world this week after she escaped from her enclosure at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, near Telford.Following a week of extensive searches throughout both day and night, a team of over a dozen experts assembled by the zoo managed to capture her on Friday afternoon, 20th September 2024.The successful capture of Cinnamon came after a sighting of her in a pond within the zoo’s woodland conservation area.Cinnamon has since returned to an enclosure with her twin brother, Churro, and is acclimatising to life back at the zoo. Expert keepers will continue to monitor her around the clock to ensure a seamless transition back to family life.The zoo also announced that Cinnamon will remain off show to the public this weekend as she re-familiarises herself with her usual surroundings.Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell said, “We’re absolutely delighted to have Cinnamon back at the zoo. We’ve been astounded at the public reaction to Cinnamon’s escape and are so grateful to everybody who has helped to return her safely to the zoo.”“Cinnamon will be spending some time with her brother in an off-show enclosure this weekend, but all being well we hope that Cinnamon will return to her usual paddock with the rest of her family next week. I know that there will be lots of people who will be very excited to see her, but nobody more so than her own Mum and Dad.”
Posted by Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World on Friday, September 20, 2024
Cinnamon ha un anno d’età ed è uno dei capibara del Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World. Lo staff l’ha reinserita nel recinto, dove si trova anche suo fratello Churro, e continua monitorarla per accertarsi che si stia riabituando a una vita in cattività. Del resto, non ha altra scelta.
Fonte: Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World/Facebook
