La caccia alle balene in Giappone si intensifica: primo esemplare in pericolo catturato dopo quasi 50 anni

Kyodo Senpaku, Japan’s leading whale killers, have released footage of the first fin whale killed by Japan 🇯🇵 in nearly 50 years.

4 more fin whales have been slaughtered since.

Japan’s quota of 376 whales, includes 59 fin whales this year.

🎥 AFP News Agency#StopTheHunt pic.twitter.com/eFt56r4gJL

— Blue Planet Society (@Seasaver) September 12, 2024