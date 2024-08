Perché le feci di balena sono una delle cose più importanti del mondo (lo avresti mai detto?)

The Surprising Benefits of Whale Poo | Our Planet Earth

The surprising benefits of whale poo 🐋Whales make vast migrations around our planet. As they do so, they make significant contributions to the wellbeing of ocean ecosystems. But with many species of whale endangered due to human impacts on the ocean, the work of these great ocean gardeners may be lost without our protection.This is #OurPlanetEarth 🌍 A BBC Studios Natural History Unit co-production with Wellcome Trust

Posted by BBC Earth on Monday, February 26, 2024