Addio Sphen, morto il pinguino icona del movimento LGBTQ+ (dopo una vita in cattività nell’acquario di Sydney)

🌈💔 We're heartbroken to share the news that Sphen, one-half of the world's most famous and loved gentoo penguin couples, has sadly passed away.Sphen and Magic, our beloved 'penguin power couple,' made global headlines in 2018 for their beautiful same-sex relationship, inspiring millions around the world with their story of love, equality, and devotion.Sphen's legacy will live on through the love he shared with Magic and the important conservation messages they helped us spread.We invite Sphen's fans to leave a tribute by sharing their messages on our website. Your words will help us keep his memory alive. 💙🐧https://sea-life-sydney-aquarium.visitlink.me/mS3eYf

