Addio Hvaldimir, il beluga “spia” dei russi è morto lungo le coste della Scandinavia

RELOCATION UPDATE: Today was Day 1 working with Hvaldimir to prepare him for the journey to his new home! With a September deadline, we have no time to waste. Because of your donations, we were able to swiftly fly out one of world’s foremost whale transport experts, who has been assessing Hvaldimir and the logistics involved with the relocation. In addition, we have enlisted former Norwegian Navy Seals, the absolute best people to work in the water ensure a safe environment on move day. We are happy to report that Hvaldimir was perfectly cooperative. He’s a good whale and we hope he will understand what is waiting for him on the other side. 🤍🤍 Thank you all for sharing his story and for your generous donations… together we will get Hvaldimir home. 🙏

Posted by OneWhale on Sunday, July 28, 2024